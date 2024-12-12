The RJ Balaji starrer Tamil prison drama film Sorgavaasal was released on November 29, 2024. While the film opened to mixed reviews from the fans and the critics alike, it struggled to mint numbers at the box office right since its release. On its 13th day, the film still remains at lower levels and has turned out to be a box office disaster.

Sorgavaasal Box Office Collection Day 13

The RJ Balaji starrer saw a slight increase of 0.04% after its 11th day. While the day-wise collection was 4 lakhs on its 11th day, it earned 6 lakhs on its 12th day. The day-wise collections remained the same on its 13th day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 5.19 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 6.12 crore. The movie is most likely to not even cross 10 crores and might close the curtains below 7 crores. The day-wise collections have also drastically reduced now. The movie has also not received a sufficient positive word of mouth which would have been beneficial to boost the collection.

What Went Wrong With Sorgavaasal?

The RJ Balaji starrer had opened at 90 lakhs and while it was expected that the collections would go up, it instead witnessed a drop of 0.90%. The movie earned 68 lakhs on its second day. One of the prime reasons behind this was also said to be the Cyclone Fengal which caused a heavy rainfall in several areas in Tamil Nadu. This inevitably led to the people refraining from leaving their homes. After this got over, the film had to face the Pushpa 2 storm which swept away all the footfalls.

About The Film

Apart from RJ Balaji, Sorgavaasal also stars Selvaraghavan, Karunas, and Natarajan Subramaniam in pivotal roles. The movie has been helmed by Sidharth Vishwanath. The film also marks the directorial debut of Vishwanath.

