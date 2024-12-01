The RJ Balaji starrer Tamil prison drama film Sorgavaasal opened to positive reviews from the critics and masses alike. However, the movie did not witness a very impressive opening. But on its second day, the film witnessed a drop which is not favorable for the movie at all. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie on its second day.

Sorgavaasal Box Office Collection Day 2

On its second day, the RJ Balaji starrer saw a drop of almost 0.90%. According to Sacnilk, the early estimates suggest that the film earned 68 lakhs on its second day. It had opened at 90 lakhs even though, given the positive responses, it was expected that the film would at least see an above 1 crore opening. However, it should have seen a rise in the collection on its second day, but instead, the numbers dropped.

Sorgavaasal Collections Affected By Cyclone Fengal

Tamil Nadu has been struck by Cyclone Fengal, which might have also had a role to play in the collections of the RJ Balaji starrer witnessing a drop. Many regions in the state have been affected by the heavy and torrential rainfall caused due to the cyclone. Inevitably, people have refrained from stepping outside of their homes. This might have adversely affected the collections of the movie. However, one can only hope that the upcoming days provide some relief for the film owing to the positive word of mouth. The film only has a few days to buckle up with the collections before Pushpa 2 arrives to steal away all the footfalls.

About The Film

Apart from RJ Balaji, Sorgavaasal also stars Selvaraghavan, Karunas, and Natarajan Subramaniam in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Sidharth Vishwanath. The movie also marks the directorial debut of Vishwanath.

