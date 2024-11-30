Kanguva has clearly turned out to be one of the biggest disasters in Kollywood’s history. It began with high hopes, and the makers didn’t hesitate to shed a huge amount of money to pull off a magnum opus. Unfortunately, the content didn’t click with the audience, and eventually, it saw a fall like ninepins. In the latest development, the film is close to the mark of 105 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 16 days!

The Suriya starrer was touted to be an event film that would challenge several existing box office records in the Tamil film industry. However, it failed to generate the required buzz, and from the opening day, the performance was not up to the mark. In India, the magnum opus started its journey by earning 24 crores. With negative word-of-mouth coming into play, it witnessed brutal drops and minted only 64.37 crores. In the second week, only 4.64 crores came in.

Yesterday, Kanguva entered the third week by earning just 30 lakh. Including this, the total at the Indian box office stands at just 69.01 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Inclusive of all taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 81.43 crores. In the overseas market, too, the film has turned out to be a major disappointment and so far, it has earned only 23 crore gross. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 104.43 crore gross after 16 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Kanguva:

India net- 69.01 crores

India gross- 81.43 crores

Overseas gross- 23 crores

Worldwide gross- 104.43 crores

From here, Kanguva has only four days left to add some lakhs to its total, as Pushpa 2 will storm the box office from December 5th onwards. So, it is heading for a lifetime collection of 106-107 crore gross, making it a mega-disaster.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

