We’re just four days away from witnessing the juggernaut of Pushpa 2. With solid hype on the ground level, the film is witnessing a crazy response in advance booking and is aiming to lock the biggest ever opening day at the Indian box office. In the meantime, superstar Allu Arjun is all set to join Prabhas, Yash, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR in achieving a big domestic milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

In the last seven years, the box office scene in India has changed drastically. Thanks to Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s release in 2017, we learned the real potential of pan-Indian films. Since then, we have witnessed several biggies breaking regional barriers and amassing unprecedented numbers in the domestic market.

In terms of opening day collection, three films have achieved the 100 crore milestone at the Indian box office so far. This feat was first achieved by Prabhas-led Baahubali 2, which registered a mammoth 121 crore net on day 1. After this, Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR also achieved this feat and clocked a humongous opening of 134 crore net at the Indian box office. The third film to achieve 100 crores on opening day was Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, which brought 116 crores on the board.

As we can see, four actors have achieved the opening of 100 crores at the Indian box office, including Prabhas, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Yash. Now, with Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun is all set to join these actors.

While we don’t know whether Pushpa 2 surpasses RRR’s 134 crores to register the biggest opening day at the Indian box office, it’s guaranteed that it will cross 100 crores comfortably on day 1. So, Allu Arjun is all set to be the fifth Indian actor to achieve the 100 crore milestone on the opening day.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

