It is one of the busiest and most exciting weekends of the year. The box office collections of the films are going off the charts as the US box office is heading towards the biggest Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. Meanwhile, Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II, and even Red One have registered another interesting feat in history cinema with their Black Friday collections. Scroll below for more.

November 29 will be etched in the history of cinema for achieving a few other records, including scoring the second highest-grossing Black Friday ever. The films have been performing exceptionally well at the cinemas. Their luck is also rubbing off on Dwayne and Chris Evans starrer action-comedy. Although it received mixed reviews, the film has collected a good amount around this weekend.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the box office total in North America on November 29, Black Friday, crossed the $100 million mark mainly because of Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II, and Red One. It has registered the highest-grossing Black Friday of all time in the North American box office, grossing $109 million overall.

This Friday also registered the second-highest-grossing pure Friday ever and the third-highest-grossing single day, excluding the previews in history. According to the report, when Avengers: Endgame was released in April 2019, that Friday grossed $127.9 million collectively, with $109.3 million coming from Endgame alone. The pure Friday collection was $110.3 million, including Endgame’s $97.5 million.

Things might change and even beat the Friday when the MCU biggie debuted as the biggest Black Friday ever, depending on the actuals on Monday. But nevertheless, it is a huge feat. This is the biggest cinematic event ever at the US box office, brought about mainly by Wicked, Moana 2, Gladiator II, and Red One.

Moana 2 was released on November 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

