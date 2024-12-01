This November, rather than this Thanksgiving, will be remembered for a long time by the film industry and the exhibitors. The trio of Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II will smash the box office and take the total reportedly above $300 million to $400 million. The Moana sequel is the main force driving the collection past 2018’s record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend. It was mainly because of Ralph Breaks the Internet in 2018. Scroll below for the deets.

Ralph Breaks the Internet was released in 2018 and was directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston. It was the sequel to 2012’s Wreck It Ralph. It collected an estimated $18.5 million on its release day, which was the biggest opening day ever for a Thanksgiving release. John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, and Ed O’Neill reprised their character roles from the first film. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson, and Alfred Molina joined the cast to voice the new chracters.

According to Deadline’s report, AMC Theatre CEO Adam Aron called this year’s Thanksgiving Weekend a national phenomenon when it comes to moviegoing. The previous Thanksgiving record for all the titles was held by the films released in 2018, and its main force was Ralph Breaks the Internet. The film reportedly drove the industry total to a whopping $315.6 million. It was the highest-grossing Thanksgiving Holiday weekend ever.

2024 is gearing up to beat 2018’s $315.6 million Thanksgiving weekend total by a significant margin. It is expected to earn a record breaking $422 million at the US box office. The report reveals Moana 2 is heading for a five-day opening and Thanksgiving record of $215 million to $220 million. Wicked became the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical. It is expected to earn $118 million over Thanksgiving, and Gladiator II will rest in the third spot and is eyeing $45 million gross on the second weekend.

Aron posted the news on social media platform X and mentioned that small titles like Red One and Conclave are doing really well this weekend. Check out the post here:

Press reporting that Americans are pouring into movie theatres this holiday weekend for Moana 2, Wicked and Gladiator II. So many appealing movies in theatres. Smaller titles too like Red One, Conclave and Juror #2. Be part of a national phenomenon. Catch a flick at AMC! pic.twitter.com/yAYnCgov8d — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 30, 2024

Now, all eyes are on Monday, when the final numbers will roll in. But Moana 2 and Wicked will create some new records, for sure!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Gladiator II Box Office (North America): On Track To Cross The $100M Mark Soon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News