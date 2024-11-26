Indie or arthouse films really ruled the theatres these past few months. From Terrifier 3 to Civil War, and more emerged as winners at the domestic box office and worldwide, too. Conclave is a significant film that has been in the domestic top 5 list for weeks. It held its ground at the US box office despite other releases. Scroll below for the deets.

It was released at the same time as Venom: The Last Dance in the US. It was released in 1,753 theatres and collected $6.60 million on its opening weekend. It is also raking in winning numbers on its fifth weekend. The mystery thriller film was directed by Edward Berger and features Ralph Fiennes in the lead role, alongside Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. The film’s estimated budget was $20 million.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Focus’ Conclave collected $1.14 million this weekend. It collected $319K on Friday, followed by $476K on Saturday and $341K on Sunday. The mystery thriller has reached the $29 million cume at the US box office alone. The film had a limited release overseas, and it has been earning decent numbers at the international box office.

It collected $2.3 million overseas, as per Box Office Mojo’s data. The film’s worldwide cume now stands at $31.33 million after this weekend. It is one of the biggest arthouse movies of the year.

The list includes Longlegs, with its $74.34 million haul, followed by Civil War at #2 with $68.60 million. On the third spot was Terrifier 3, which grossed $53.98 million and was followed by Conclave at #4. We Live in Time occupied the fifth spot, and it has reached a $24.49 million cume. The numbers and the list are based on domestic collections.

Conclave was released in the US on October 25.

