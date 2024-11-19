Indie films have been doing really well at the box office these past few months, including We Live in Time, starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. It has now become one of the top five arthouse films of the year, crossing the $20 million mark at the North American box office. The list also includes Ralph Fiennes starrer Conclave. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Neon’s thriller Longlegs is also one of the arthouse movies this year that crossed the $20 million milestone. It featured Nicolas Cage and Maika Monroe in the lead roles. It is Neon’s highest-grossing movie domestically and one of the highest-grossing independent movies of the year.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh’s We Live in Time collected an estimated $1.13 million this weekend, according to Box Office Mojo’s data from 1,160 locations across North America. This is a drop of 47.4% from last week. The film has reached a $23.93 million cume at the North American box office.

According to Variety’s report, it is one of the indie films that exceeded $20 million. Ralph Fiennes’ Conclave also achieved this feat. The movie collected an estimated $2.82 million this weekend, taking the domestic gross to $26.52 million. Here are the other movies that crossed the significant milestone in the US.

Longlegs – $74.34 million

Civil War – $68.60 million

Terrifier 3 – $53.98 million

Conclaave – $26.52 million

We Live in Time – $23.93 million

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh starrer movie collected a modest $4.98 million at the international box office. Allied with the domestic gross, We Live in Time’s global cume has reached $28.91 million. The film by John Crowley will be released in the United Kingdom by StudioCanal on January 1, 2025. It was released in the US on October 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Box Office (China): Surpasses Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3’s $85M+ Haul, Becomes The Highest-Grossing Comic Book Movie Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News