English actress Florence Pugh has done some fantastic work over the years and is on track to become an accomplished actress. From drama to action and sci-fi, the actress has a very rich filmography. Florence’s movies have also done well financially; her worldwide aggregate box office is $397.50 million. Let’s look at her top five highest-grossing movies. Scroll below for the deets.

Florence made her debut in 2014 in the movie The Falling and then gained recognition with Lady Macbeth. She achieved wider fame and accolades with movies like Midsommer and Little Women. She has also entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Scarlett Johansson-led Black Widow and has a bigger role in the MCU moving ahead. She is set to reprise her role as Yelena Belova in Thunderbolts*. Besides that, she also appeared in the MCU series Hawkeye.

After appearing in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Florence Pugh entered Dennis Villeneuve’s amazing Dune universe with Dune: Part Two. In both films, Florence stood for her performance despite having limited screen time. They are part of her career’s highest-grossing films. She reportedly has a much bigger role in Timothee Chalamet-led Dune 3.

Florence Pugh is among the hottest, who has already accumulated an estimated net worth of $8 million. She has been part of some of the biggest blockbuster movies, highest-grossing studios, and franchise films. Let’s see her highest-grossing films below-

5. The Commuter (2018) – $119.94 million

4. Little Women (2019) – $218.84 million

3. Black Widow (2021) – $379.75 million

2. Dune 2 (2024) – $711.84 million

1. Oppenheimer (2023) – $975.56 million

florence Pugh’s top five films have a collective total of about $2.40 billion. On the professional front, she has garnered much praise for her performance in We Live In Time, which recently premiered at TIFF24. She is paired opposite Andrew Garfield, and the movie will be released in the UK in January next year. Florence also has Marvel’s Thunderbolts* scheduled to be released in May 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

