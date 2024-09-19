Reagan is a biographical drama written by Howard Klausner and directed by Sean McNamara. Based on Paul Kengor’s novel, the film is close to collecting its production budget after scoring winning numbers at the US box office on Tuesday, Discount Day. Keep scrolling for more.

It reflects the life of Ronald Reagan, who is portrayed by Dennis Quaid. He is known for working in movies like The Right Stuff, The Parent Trap, The Day After Tomorrow, Far From Heaven, and more. He has received a Golden Globe Award for Fra From Heaven. He was reportedly named one of the best actors to have never been nominated for an Oscar by The Guardian in 2009. He is an excellent choice for the part, which is evident by the 2024 biographical drama’s reception in the cinemas.

On Tuesday, Discount Day, Reagan scored a decent $587K at the North American box office across 2450 locations. It has been doing better than Channing Tatum’s Blink Twice in the US. Dennis Quaid starrer movie has reached the $24.17 million cume after experiencing an 11% dip from last Tuesday. The film exceeded the industry’s expectations over its debut weekend.

According to reports, Reagan was expected to open between $5 and $7 million but earned slightly more than the upper limit. The movie collected $7.65 million on its opening weekend, and it is reportedly appealing to people who are at least 55 years old. Internationally, it has grossed $9.5K so far, and thus, its global cume has reached $24.17 million. The film’s production budget was $25 million, and it is less than a million away from reaching the making cost; only 3.32% has remained. The movie has recovered 96.68% of the budget.

Reagan is doing better than most of the movies that came out earlier this year and had more star power. The film has surpassed Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson’s Fly Me to the Moon’s $20.53 million and Henry Cavill starrer The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’s $20.54 million domestic haul.

This Dennis Quaid starrer was released in the theatres on August 30.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

