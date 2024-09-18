Deadpool & Wolverine inches closer to outgrossing Marvel’s The Avengers at the North American box office. It marks the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Henry Cavill’s MCU debut. This comic book movie is also the first R-rated movie in the MCU and is thus special for many reasons. It has brought smiles to Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios’ executives as the film collected more than one billion at the worldwide box office.

The Avengers was released in 2012 and marked the first film in the Avengers franchise in the MCU. The OG Avengers assembled for the first time in this movie to fight against Loki and his army of the Chitauri race. The movie was directed by Joss Whedon and was also the final film in Marvel’s Phase One. The MCU Biggie was reportedly the highest-grossing film of 2012 and was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 85th Academy Awards.

Meanwhile, the 2024 MCU movie directed by Shawn Levy is the third film in the Deadpool franchise, which was previously owned by the 20th Century Fox studios. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ eclectic chemistry in Deadpool & Wolverine entertained the fans thoroughly and helped the movie surpass several milestones at the domestic and global box office, including crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide. In the US, the movie is now set to surpass The Avengers’ domestic haul and become the fifth highest-grossing MCU movie of all time.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine collected $431.8K on Monday, a drop of 25.6%. It played across 3075 locations in North America and has reached the $621.95 million domestic cume. It is now less than $2 million away from beating The Avengers’ $623.35 million domestic haul.

Once Deadpool 3 surpasses The Avengers’ lifetime in the US, it will be the fifth highest-grossing MCU movie of all time. Globally, the 2012 Marvel biggie collected a whopping $1.51 billion. Meanwhile, Shawn Levy’s movie has collected $1.30 billion so far.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

