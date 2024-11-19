The Wild Robot, helmed by Chris Sanders and featuring Lupita Nyong’o in the leading voice role, is one of the most lauded animated features of the year. It is holding its place strongly at the domestic and worldwide box office and is now close to beating Lupita’s A Quiet Place: Day One’s domestic haul. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Lupita is an exceptional actress who has won multiple accolades, including an Oscar and a Daytime Emmy Award. She is also versatile and does not shy away from experimenting with different genres of movies. Her A Quiet Place: Day One was released earlier this year and is considered a box-office success. The horror flick is part of the A Quiet Place franchise and features Joseph Quinn in the lead role alongside the Black Panther star.

The apocalyptic horror movie, directed by Michael Sarnoski, takes place during the early stages of an invasion in New York City by blind extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing. It collected $138.93 million at the North American box office, and The Wild Robot is now set to surpass that number.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Chris Sanders‘ film collected a strong $4.22 million this weekend when it played across 2,894 locations. The animated feature raked in $938K on Friday, followed by $2.049 million on Saturday and $1.23 million on Sunday. The Wild Robot has reached a $137.69 million cume at the North American box office. Lupita Nyong’o’s animated feature is less than $1.5 million away from beating her sci-fi horror flick at the domestic box office. Chris Sanders’ movie will become the 12th highest-grossing film of the year in the US.

Despite the multiple releases, the animated feature still managed to stay in the domestic top 5 chart. It is also flourishing at the international level, collecting $171.14 million overseas so far. At the worldwide box office, the film stands at a $308.83 million cume. The Wild Robot was released in the US on September 27.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Gladiator II Box Office (Overseas): Earns North Of $85M, Biggest International Debut Ever For Ridley Scott!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News