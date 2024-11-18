Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II had a positive opening weekend at the international box office across over 63 markets. It recorded the biggest overseas opening for the filmmaker, preparing the domestic box office for the film this Friday. The sequel has earned within the industry’s prediction, and the highest collection came from the UK box office. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, it is the sequel to the epic historical war action movie Gladiator, released over two decades ago in 2000. The critics are in awe of the sequel; some even called it one of the best films of the year as well. Denzel Washington is the show-stealer and is being praised by everyone. It has received an above-average rating of 75% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report reveals how much Gladiator II earned overseas on its five-day opening weekend. The report also listed the top nine markets where the movie earned the most on its debut weekend. It collected an impressive $87 million on its overseas debut, marking Ridley Scott’s biggest debut ever internationally at the box office.

Gladiator II earned the most at the UK box office, a solid $11.4 million. It is followed by France, where the film raked in $10.3 million. In Spain, Ridley Scott’s magnum opus collected $5.6 million, followed by $4.9 million in Australia and another $4.7 million in Mexico. In Germany, it earned a solid $4.3 million. In Italy, it raked in a decent $3.8 million, followed by $3.2 million in Korea and $3 million in Brazil.

It was expected to earn between $80 and $90 million at the overseas box office. At the US box office, it is predicted to earn between $60 million and $80 million on its debut weekend. Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington starrer Gladiator II will be released in the US on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

