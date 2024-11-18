Terrifier 3 refuses to stand down at the cinemas, and it has now reached a new milestone at the global box office. Two new big movies have arrived in the theatres, and thus, the impact is showing on the Damien Leone-helmed horror flick, yet the movie keeps fighting for its place. Scroll below for the deets.

This Friday, Red One will be released in theatres in the US and worldwide. Gladiator II has also been released in more than 60 markets overseas. It will be released in North America this week, along with Wicked Part 1 and Moana 2. However, Art the Clown has terrified the viewers enough to become a blockbuster, as it was made on a budget of $2 million only.

Terrifier 3 has been in the domestic top 10 chart for weeks and in the top 5 for some time. Its biggest competition was Smile 2, and this week, the Naomi Scott-led movie has been pushed from the top 5 and is at #6. It collected $18.92 million on its debut weekend when it was released in the US last month.

According to Box Office Mojo’s record, Damien Leone’s film has collected $53.98 million so far at the North American box office, along with a strong $31.25 million overseas. The film has collected a mind-boggling $85.23 million worldwide. Terrifier 3 raked in over 42X, or 4161%, its production budget. According to IndieWire’s report, Cineverse spent only $500K on the movie’s marketing.

Chris McGurk said, “We didn’t spend a dime in national media. It’s a waste of time. If you have the tools to hyper-identify the fan bases you’re going after, then it’s basically just throw the whole rulebook out.” It is also one of the highest-grossing unrated films.

Terrifier 3 by Damien Leone was released in the US on October 11.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

