Moviegoers want Art the Clown to scare the bejeezus out of them as Terrifier 3 hits a significant milestone at the North American box office. The movie was reportedly made on a budget of $2 million. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie was released a few days before Smile 2, and they both crossed the $50 million mark at the North American box office. They saved the exhibitors from suffering a great loss as the big-budget movies failed to perform as expected. It is the sequel to the second film, which came out in 2022. Damien Leone started writing for the third film after the critical and commercial success of the second movie.

According to a report by trade analyst Luiz Fernando, Art the Clown broke a record for independent unrated films in the US. Terrifier 3 raked in a solid $3.2 million on its fourth three-day weekend. The movie is playing in over 2,357 theatres and must have lost some due to the release of Venom: The Last Dance.

The report stated that Terrifier 3 lost 367 theatres on Friday and experienced a 32% drop from last weekend. The movie surpassed the $50 million milestone and now stands at the $50.5 million cume in the United States. The indie horror flick was made on a reported budget of $2 million and has collected over 25 times at the domestic box office only.

At the overseas, Damien Leone‘s film grossed a modest $12.94 million, and adding that to the domestic cume, the film has reached $63.48 million worldwide. It is reportedly the highest-grossing unrated film of all time worldwide. Damien Leone shared the news when the movie crossed the $50 million mark globally. He wrote, “Terrifier 3 crosses $50M at the worldwide box office and officially becomes the highest-grossing unrated film, even surpassing the highest-grossing Nc-17 films.”

Terrifier 3 by Damien Leone was released in the theatres on October 11 and is still running successfully.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Keanu Reeves At The Worldwide Box Office: Ranking The Last 5 Films Of The John Wick Star!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News