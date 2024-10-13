Bringing back the kind of old-school horror, Art the Clown has returned just back in time with Terrifier 3. The ultimate nightmare fuel features a terrifying roller coaster ride that pushes the limits of horror. With the release of Terrifier 3, fans wonder if there is a post-credits scene teasing the franchise’s potential future.

Terrifier 3 follows the stakes as Sienna returns as the lead protagonist, once again battling for her life when Art the Clown makes a chilling comeback during the Christmas season. With director Damien Leone already hinting at Terrifier 4, it’s clear that the franchise won’t stop anytime soon. This news opens up plenty of possibilities for how Terrifier 3 might conclude, including the potential for another post-credits scene.

While the first film skipped the post-credits tease, it is confirmed that the third chapter followed in its footsteps. Terrifier 3 does not have any kind of post-credits, mid-credits, or end-credits scene. However, it is surprising, mainly since Leone used a post-credits scene in the previous movie, which might have viewers anticipating another one in Terrifier 3. However, anyone watching the third installment won’t need to worry about missing any crucial reveals in the credits. That said, it’s still worth sticking around to appreciate the hard work of the talented crew who brought the film to life.

To question why Terrifier 3 doesn’t have a post-credits scene, Leone chose to go against a tag scene to keep the movie’s actual ending intact. Moreover, Leone has already teased that Art the Clown will be back. So, it was no surprise that the new chapter would lay the groundwork for a fourth film. Instead of relying on a post-credits scene, Leone let the movie’s cliffhanger do the talking.

Terrifier 3 ends to clarify why a post-credits scene wasn’t needed. Leone wanted to leave the audience hanging, and the final moments practically demanded another installment. Adding a post-credits scene could have diminished the tension and impact of the cliffhanger.

