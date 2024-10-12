The Oscar-winning actress known for her captivating performances in films like Silver Linings Playbook and The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence has a knack for down-to-earth charm. She has consistently captivated the audience with her flair for comedy. Yet, her candidness about life’s little hiccups endears her to fans even more. Lawrence recalled an embarrassing life secret in high school in a memorable moment.

In a throwback appearance, the No Hard Feelings star opened up about her unpleasant school experience resulting from a school bully. She revealed how she was asked to hand out a birthday party invitation and wasn’t even invited. Lawrence recalled, “Ugh, there was this one girl at school who handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited.” She continued, “She asked me to hand them out. Isn’t that so mean? It’s fine; I spat on them and threw them in the trash.”

Lawrence is a dropout who left school in the middle to chase her dreams. In another previous appearance she opened up about her high school and admitted that she dropped out and didn’t have a GED or a diploma. Lawrence candidly called herself “self-educated.” Surprisingly, the actress was only 14 when she left school to pursue an acting career. Reflecting on the time, Lawrence shared, “It’s so hard to explain; it was just an overwhelming feeling of, ‘I get this. This is what I was meant to do.’ And to get people to try to understand that when you’re 14 years old, wanting to drop out of school and do this, and your parents are just like, ‘You’re out of your mind.'”

She continued explaining that although her parents were not supportive of her dropout decision, she eventually “tricked” them as she was ready to take the bullet.

Lawrence’s career skyrocketed when she starred in Winter’s Bone, earning her first Oscar nomination. She has been part of big projects like Dark Phoenix, Don’t Look Up, X-Men: Apocalypse, Bread and Roses, Passengers, Red Sparrow, Mother!, American Hustle, and Joy.

