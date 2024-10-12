Sylvester Stallone is one of Hollywood’s most respected and iconic actors. He ruled the box office during his prime and inspired generations of actors and filmmakers. His unforgettable roles in blockbuster franchises like Rocky and Rambo have cemented her status as a legendary action star. Besides his illustrious career, it has been filled with controversies. In a surprising twist, there was a time when Pamela Anderson accused him of having made luxury offers.

In his 80s and 90s, Stallone was one of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry. He ruled the industry at his time, and it came with him being the hot headline topic. Of course, his charm was undeniable, earning him a playboy reputation. But it was Anderson’s claims that made things worse. Stallone’s playboy history involved his pursuit of winning Anderson over, even offering her luxurious gifts to convince her to be his girlfriend.

In her Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, Anderson shared, “I remember talking to Sylvester Stallone one time, and he offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his number one girl, and I was like, ‘Does that mean there’s a number two? Uh-uh.’ He says, ‘That’s the best offer you’ll get, honey. You’re in Hollywood now.” The actress further shared that Stallone told her that this was the best offer you would get. However, she turned him down without hesitation.

While the news spread like a fire, Stallone argued that that conversation never happened between the two. A spokesperson for the Oscar-nominated actor shared a statement when Anderson’s claims sparked controversies, “The statement from Pamela Anderson attributed to my client is false and fabricated. Mr. Stallone confirms that he never made any portion of that statement.”

Notably, Anderson has been married five times, all exes- Tommy Lee, Kid Rock, Rick Salomon, Jon Peters, and Dan Hayhurst, while Stallone married Sasha Czack and Brigitte Nielsen. He has been married to Jennifer Flavin since 1997.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Did You Know? Tom Cruise Was Prepared to Divorce Mimi R

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News