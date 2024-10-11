Did You Know? Tom Cruise Was Prepared to Divorce Mimi Rogers in His Quest for a Monk's Life – Here's the Incredible Story!

Hollywood’s A-list star, Tom Cruise, has had a dating life as high-profile as his acting career, especially regarding his relationship with actress Mimi

Rogers. While his dating life hasn’t been the smoothest, he has been associated with three marriages to renowned actresses. However, all of them suffered the same fate and ended in divorce. While the reasons behind the splits differed for each marriage, Rogers’ case is particularly unbelievable.

Cruise and Rogers met in the mid-1980s and married in 1987, marking Cruise’s first venture into the world of high-profile celebrity relationships. At the time, Rogers was already an established actress and credited with introducing Cruise to Scientology, a belief system that would later become a significant part of his life. However, despite their whirlwind romance, their marriage was short-lived, and they divorced in 1990. The reason? The Top Gun actor was ready to end his marriage and leave his old life behind to become a monk.

In a throwback interview, Rogers addressed their divorce and shared the primary reason behind their split. She said, “Tom was seriously thinking of becoming a monk. At least for that period, it looked as though the marriage wouldn’t fit into his overall spiritual needs. And he thought he had to be celibate to maintain the purity of his instrument.”

He isn’t a monk! Despite the idea of becoming a monk being one of the primary reasons behind their parting ways, the actress further shared that it wasn’t the only reason. She also admitted that marrying Cruise cost her individuality, stating that she was always called Cruise’s wife. However, that wasn’t even the real issue. Things got worse when their six-year age gap became a headline. She said, “The stardom wasn’t a problem. What did annoy me, though, was the age thing. Some tabloids always brought it up and exaggerated the gap between Tom and me. Every six months, they seemed to add a year to my age. If Tom and I were still married, the tabloids would probably have me in my sixties by now.”

When the two divorced, Cruise moved on to Nicole Kidman and married her. However, they also parted ways. Following that, he married Katie Holmes, but the former couple also split up.

