Tom Cruise has established his box office reign yet again by delivering one of the biggest box office hits in the post-pandemic era with Top Gun: Maverick. Interestingly, after being in the entertainment industry for over four decades, the superstar finally got a $1 billion film to his credit. Made with a lot of effort, Maverick did carry a huge budget, but it’s not the most expensive film Tom has ever been a part of. Any guesses which film it is? Well, keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, helmed by Joseph Kosinski, Maverick is a sequel to a cult classic Top Gun, which was released way back in 1986. Being a successor of a classic film did put some really huge expectations but it passed the test with flying colours. It is Tom’s one of the most acclaimed films of all-time and is rocking the throne of being his biggest hit ever with a collection of $1.49 billion at the worldwide box office.

Tom Gun: Maverick carries a huge budget of $170 million, as per Screenrant; still, it is not Tom Cruise‘s most expensive film. You’ll be surprised to know that the 2017 release, The Mummy, is Tom’s costliest affair to date. Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus was made at $195 million. Despite a huge pre-release buzz, the film failed to create ripples at the box office.

Tom Cruise’s The Mummy opened to poor reviews, and the negativity was clearly reflected in the film’s poor box office performance. Globally, it ended its run at $409.23 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It turned out to be one of the biggest commercial failures as, reportedly, the producers suffered a loss of at least $60-$100 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

