The ‘Fast’ formula has worked again at the Indian box office. Recently released Fast X, starring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa in leading roles, has emerged as a big winner in the country and has gone past the 100 crore nett mark. With this, it has become the 12th entrant in the coveted club from Hollywood. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Louis Leterrier, the 10th Fast & Furious instalment opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, action lovers have been giving it a big thumbs up and as a result, the film is on its way to be the franchise’s biggest box office hit in India and is inches away from surpassing Furious 7 (110 crores).

As of now, Fast X has earned 105 crores approx at the Indian box office. With this, it has crossed Marvel‘s Thor: Love And Thunder (101.45 crores). Currently, the film is the 10th highest Hollywood earner in India. Take a look at the highest-earning Hollywood films at the Indian box office below (inclusive of films with 100 crores or more collection).

Avatar: The Way Of Water – 390.60 crores

Avengers: Endgame – 365.50 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 222.69 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crores

The Jungle Book – 188 crores

The Lion King – 150.09 crores

Avatar – 141.25 crores

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – 126.94 crores

Furious 7 – 110 crores

Fast X – 105 crores (still running)

(still running) Thor: Love And Thunder – 101.45 crores

Jurassic World – 101 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

