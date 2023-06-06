When Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opened to good numbers on Friday, many attributed it to the Buy-One-Get-One free offer. When the collections turned out to be even better on Saturday, then it was considered to be a fluke. When more footfalls started appearing across various properties on Sunday, then fingers pointed towards Monday being the eventual deciding factor.

Well, all doubts can now be laid to rest, what with Monday turning out to be very good as well and managing a good hold when compared to Friday’s collections of 5.49 crores. Anything over 3 crores would have been considered as a good hold as that would have meant a fall of less than 50%, and that too on a reasonably good number. However, with 4.14 crores coming in, the game has been set for the film to perform well for the rest of the week. The numbers will stay over the 3.50 crores mark for the rest of the week now, and a lifetime of 55-60 crores is definitely in the making.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, to begin with, it’s smaller milestones that need to be considered, and for that, the first week needs to be over 35 crores, which is certainly happening. So far, the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer has reached 26.73 crores and that has set the pace well at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Producer Of Sara Ali Khan & Vicky Kaushal Starrer Suffers A Loss Of Massive 5.30 Crores After Buying Tickets Worth 2.5 Lakhs?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News