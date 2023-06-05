Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan are among the most popular cousins duo in the industry. While the two separately enjoy a massive fanbase for their commendable craft, their fans are eager to watch them portray a brother-sister duo on-screen. The duo’s fans almost got a chance to watch the two play siblings in Dil Dhadakne Do, but they refused the movie.

Dil Dhadakne Do saw an ensemble of stars, including Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah. Zoya Akhtar helmed the movie.

It has been eight years today since Dil Dhadakne Do came out. The family entertainer had one of the biggest stars casts in 2015, which touched the hearts of many. While the movie received positive reviews, it is now hard to imagine a different cast playing the roles. However, this would have been the case if the original star cast would have agreed to do the film.

As per a report by Republic World, Zoya Akhtar initially approached Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to play the sibling duo Kabir and Ayesha Mehra in the film. While Bebo accepted the offer as she was looking forward to working with her cousin, Ranbir could not as he had schedule conflicts. As a result, both of them ended up denying playing the iconic sibling duo which later Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra played.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan was set to play Sunny Gill, while Katrina Kaif was approached for Farah Ali’s role. The two also denied the movie for some reason, and all the four roles went to Farhan Akhtar and Anushka Sharma.

We still wonder what the movie would have been like if it saw Ranbir, Kareena, Hrithik and Katrina.

