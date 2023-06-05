Saif Ali Khan, the Nawab of Bollywood, generally appears to be very calm and poised, being true to his royal lineage, but the actor once lost his cool after being swarmed by a huge crowd a few years ago. He landed in legal trouble after being involved in the Black Buck killing while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain. He, along with his co-stars, including Salman Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, were charged for the incident.

The film by Sooraj Barjatya is helmed as one of the classic family dramas to date with an ensemble cast, which was widely shot in the scenic place of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Saif was paired opposite Karisma Kapoor and had a really crackling chemistry as always, and who would have thought at that point in time that one day he would be married to her younger sister Kareena Kapoor!

In 2018 while appearing for the hearing in the blackbuck poaching case, Saif Ali Khan was visibly irritated by the large crowd outside the court in Jodhpur. The video was posted on Twitter on ANI’s official handle, where he could be heard saying, “Bhaisab sheesha upar karo, reverse karo warna padegi ek.” It did come across as rude and seemed like he misbehaved with the driver, which made headlines back in the day. Check out the post here:

Many slammed Saif Ali Khan for his comment, one said, “Badtammeez aadmi hai. In Taj Hotel some years back he hit somebody. Who took him to courts, & he was in serious trouble.”

#WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says 'sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek' to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Followed by others saying things like, “He forget the difference b/w,…Taimur & Driver !, LoL !” “I wish ise bhi jail ho jata Salman Khan ke sath”

“Why is this arrogant a*s spared?” asked one of them.

“Yeh hamare actor log hai..badtameez insaan”

“This is the real face behind all that fan waving and fake smiles on camera.”

Salman Khan was initially convicted of five years in the blackbuck poaching case, while others including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam, were acquitted. He was convicted under section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for poaching an animal, for which the minimum imprisonment is one year while the maximum is six years.

Saif and others were charged with abetting, poaching and illegal assembly under section 149 of the IPC. The High Court said since there was no evidence to prove that the animals that were found dead were shot by the actor’s gun, he was acquitted. But the Rajasthan government not satisfied with the verdict, moved Supreme Court against the HC’s decision of acquitting the actor.

On the professional front at present, Saif Ali Khan is all set to appear in Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush based on the epic Ramayana, where Prabhas and Kriti Sanon will appear in the role of Lord Ram and Sita, respectively. Saif will appear in the role of Ravan and the film is set to hit the theatres on the 16th of June.

