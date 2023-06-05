Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal but recently took a day off to accommodate another very important shoot! It was for none other than Aryan Khan! It was recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan’s son has started working on his maiden project, a web series written and directed by Aryan.

The web series is titled Stardom, which is a six-part series based on the nitty-gritty details of the Hindi Film Industry. Aryan has written the series along with co-writer Bilal Siddiqui who also wrote the novel Bard of Blood which was later adapted to a series starring Emran Hashmi and was produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies.

Now a report in Mid-Day confirms that Ranbir Kapoor has shot for the opening of the series, which is stretched and spanned along six episodes. Reports suggest that Karan Johar has already shot for his part and he plays a producer, mostly himself in the film. Even Ranveer Singh is supposed to play a cameo in the web series.

However, it is yet not confirmed if these big names from the industry play themselves or have fictional roles to pull. An office setup in Worli has been created for the web series. Shah Rukh Khan visited the set to wish Aryan Khan good luck with his debut attempt. The starkid recently shot an ad with his superstar father which was welcomed and appreciated.

Now, coming to his debut series Stardom, the web series will stream on Netflix and is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan announced it in December 2022 when he shared a clapboard and wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action!” In the comments section, his co-writer Bilal Siddiqui wrote, “Series abhi baaki hai mere dost.”

Now with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar, shooting for the series, starring Lakshya Lalwani, it would be interesting to see what Aryan Khan cooks for his maiden attempt.

