It looks like self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan has little to no expectations from the upcoming actresses. While there is an abundance of talent like Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Radhika Madan, amongst others, KRK feels there’s lack of ‘beautiful, hot and s*xy’ divas. Scroll below for details as he feels Bollywood could dip after Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Aishwarya Rai’s generation.

The world of cinema has started progressing, and today, we see female actresses beyond just ‘eye candy.’ Whether it is Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika, Deepika Padukone in Piku or Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, we’ve surely come a long way. But Kamaal R Khan, with his regressive thoughts, is bringing shame as he feels films won’t be hit unless the actresses are s*xy.

KRK, in his latest tweet, wrote, “Top producers Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Sajid Nadiadwala must launch new girls to save Bollywood. Films can’t become hit without hot & sexy actresses. While small producers can’t afford to launch new girls. Only Tara and Puja are not enough to run Bollywood.”

He did not stop there! KRK’s next tweet read, “What will happen next in Bollywood? Kya Ab Future main Aishwarya, Madhuri, Kareena, Katrina and Deepika Jaisi beautiful, Hot and Sexy actresses Nahi Aayengi? Toh Fir Bollywood Kaise Chalega? It’s disappointing.”

Sad to see that KRK cannot notice Deepika Padukone playing a meaty role in Pathaan, Katrina Kaif leading the first female superhero film in Bollywood and the list could go on! Netizens took to the comment section and massively trolled the critic for his remarks.

