Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit have starred in a few movies together, including Saajan, Hum Aapke Hai Koun. Interestingly, the actor also made a cameo in her film, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The movie has completed twenty-one years today. On this occasion, journalist Subhash K Jha shared an interesting anecdote about Salman that will blow away your mind. Scroll on to learn more.

As per the journalist, Salman played a hilarious prank on him as well as on Madhuri that left them both pretty stunned and embarrassed.

As per ETimes, I had an innocuously bizarre experience on the location of Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, all thanks to filmmaker Prakash Jha who personally took me to the bungalow in Juhu where Aruna Irani’s death sequence was being shot.” The shooting was taking place in 1997, and apparently, Subhash K Jha had an issue with Madhuri Dixit starring in Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai song as it was on the verge of ‘vulgarity.’ He had expressed his thoughts in writing, and the express was not at all happy with it. However, after Prakash Jha showed him Mrityudand, he became a fan of his work. He wanted the maker to help him resolve his issues with the diva.

That’s when Prakash Jha took him to the set of Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, where Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan were busy shooting. He went to the actress’s trailer room and broke the ice with the lady. “Soon, we were chatting and doing an interview. Suddenly the door opened, and Salman peeped in with a smile He froze when he saw me. The look said, ‘Media? No way!’. Madhuri smiled and said she was doing an interview. Salman frowned and closed the door behind him,” Subhash K Jha narrated.

Almost half an hour later, the actress was called for her take. But, “When we got up to leave, the door wouldn’t open,” the journalist said. He further added, “Salman had locked it from outside. Or, so we believed. When Madhuri challenged him, he never admitted it. And I guess we’d never know.”

Madhuri and Subhash were exasperated with the incident, and while explaining it, he said, “There we were locked inside, frantically banging on the door, waiting for a passerby to hear us. It was excruciatingly embarrassing. But just the thing that Salman did in those days. A perennial prankster, Salman is known to pull fast ones on his friends. I still don’t know for sure if it was Salman who locked me in with Madhuri. But the circumstantial evidence is very strong.”

We bet you did not about this side of Salman Khan!

