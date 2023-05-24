Aamir Khan took the world by surprise when he announced his separation from his wife Kiran Rao. They decided to co-parent their child together and Aamir called Kiran an integral part of her life. Rumours were rife that the divorce happened due to some alleged inclinations towards a certain someone but Aamir clearly denied them.

Now, Aamir has once again ignited the ‘certain someone’ rumours as he was spotted spending an evening with Fatima Sana Shaikh. The duo were spotted playing pickleball in a video which is now going viral on the internet. Aamir and Fatima seem to be playing against someone in what seems like a doubles match. But only the Dangal duo were visible in the video.

The two have been rumoured to be a thing a couple of times and while Aamir Khan rarely addressed them, Fatima Sana Shaikh once opened up about the sick rumours and explained the bond she shares with the Khan family. In the video now going viral, people are reacting in bizarre.

In a video going viral on Reddit, people were brutal enough to write anything and everything about Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s equation. A user trolled, “Wives of diff generations will be addressed by his kids as x gen: badi ma , y gen: choti ma z gen: Fatima!” Another user asked, “I wonder if he will marry her?” To this one replied, “I don’t even think she expects that. They’re just chilling n having fun.”

One more user commented, “Experience to have wives from x, y & Zee generation.” Another echoed, “He probably already did (marry her) secretly.” One user tried to reason, “Nah don’t think so. He divorces every decade once. He won’t be able to afford another divorce in the next 10 years.”

A brutal trolls said, “Lagta hai Dangal khela jaa rha hai.” Another troll commented, “Baapu Sehat k liye hi nahi, mansik sehat k liye bhi haani karak hai.”

One user announced, “Both are dating and are in a serious relationship but won’t disclose it as it harmful for his image as his last film had flopped badly. This will only make his trolling bad.” Another troll wrote, “Mummy no.3 aane waali hai.”

You can watch the video shared on Reddit here.

Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were rumoured to be a thing many times. But as soon as these rumours shoot up, they fizzle down quickly. It was also reported that Aamir was the one who was adamant about Fatima’s casting in Thugs Of Hindostan.

The duo played father and daughter in Dangal. Fatima is really close to Aamir’s family as she was seen celebrating his daughter Ira Khan’s birthday recently. She is a regular at the family Eid Party of the Khans as well.

