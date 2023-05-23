Shah Rukh Khan is one name that needs no introduction globally regarding the entertainment industry. He is among the highest-paid actors and has done commendable work in Hindi cinema over the years. SRK’s old pics with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking the Cannes red carpet in 2002 for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ are doing the rounds on social media, and fans are going gaga over their ‘Jodi’. Scroll below to take a look at their pictures.

SRK and Aishwarya are very popular among fans, with over 38 million and 12 million followers on Instagram. They’re not only popular in the country but also enjoy a worldwide fan following and have appeared together in several Hindi films.

ScoopWhoop took to their official Instagram account and shared pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s pictures from Cannes 2002 during the screening of ‘Devdas’. The on-screen couple looks surreal in the pictures, with SRK not only looking like a ‘gentleman’ but also behaving like one with Aish looking like an ‘Apsara’.

Take a look at their pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScoopWhoop (@scoopwhoop)

We are now an official Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan STAN account.

Reacting to their picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “It’s so precious I’m crying 😢😍”

Another user commented, “When cannes used to have standards”

A third commented, “Aah this is something else 🤌✨”

A fourth commented, “They look so goood ❤️”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ruling the Cannes red carpet in 2002? Tell us in the space below.

