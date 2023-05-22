Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma may have studied dentistry (and even done her internship), but today, she is impressing fans by following her passion for music, dance and acting. The BB16 house’s latest song Khoobsurat was released today and is garnering much love. While we met with her to talk about the Neha Kakkar-Raghav Chaitanya sweet, romantic song, we also spoke to her about fashion – mainly Bollywood fashion at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

For those who don’t know, several Bollywood celebs have walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet. While some made the news for the films they were seeing or for taking their films to the festival, many others made the headlines for what they wore. Some actresses whose fashion choices made the headlines include Sara Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chillar and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While exclusively talking to us, we asked Soundarya Sharma what she thinks of the fashion there. And her answer may not surprise her fans. Read on to know it.

When Koimoi asked Soundarya Sharma about fashion at Cannes 2023, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant replied, “I think A – First of all, the Cannes Film Festival is about films. So it should be more spoken about for films than the fashion choices. B – Being in this business, we have to have our fashion game on point, irrespective of whether it’s a Cannes Film Festival or any in India or anywhere else. Having said that, as an actor, if any platform is given to you, then definitely, why not make the most of it?”

She continued, “And being in showbiz, I think it’s very important how you come across, how you keep up your game and your fitness levels and your ever thing because that’s what matters the most.”

Recently, The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri also took a sarcastic dig at Bollywood’s fashion at the Cannes Film Festival. After commenting on the ‘costume slaves’ at the festival with an image of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the red carpet, he tweeted, “Do you know that Cannes Film Festival is about films? I thought I should remind you just in case you were thinking it’s a fashion show.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi to watch Soundarya Sharma talking about fashion, Khoobsurat, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and more on video.

Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Do Steamy S*x Scenes With Varun Dhawan In Citadel India, Just Like Priyanka Chopra & Richard Madden’s Bedroom Scene?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News