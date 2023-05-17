The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival is here and like every year, celebrities put their best fashion foot forward to grace the red carpet of the prestigious film festival. From Elle Fanning, Brie Larson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Johnny Depp in the West to our very Desi stars, including Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan, and others, too, gave it all to shine, but did they succeed? Let’s find out which celebs made eyes pop out and who made you wish you had your eyes taken out at the 2023 Cannes opening day!

For the unversed, Indian actresses, such as Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar and Urvashi Rautela made their debut at the prestigious film festival. On the other hand, Depp received a standing ovation for his comeback film Jean du Barry, all in all, it surely was an eventful affair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starting with the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, it was hard to pick but we did it anyway as it was comparatively easy to pick the fairly poor-dressed stars, and there weren’t many as well. Johnny Depp, Esha Gupta, and Catherine Zeta-Jones were among the top-tier fashionistas at the event, which began on Tuesday and will take place for 12 days. The pictures have been making the rounds of Instagram and going viral.

Best Dressed Celebs:

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning looked exquisitely stunning in a fairytale off-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown with Cartier jewellery. With her hair tied up in a neat bun and beautiful n*de makeup, the actress looked ethereal and no less than a dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Popbela.com (@popbela_com)

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta often raises the mercury levels in her hot and sultry avatars and she maintained it on the 2023 Cannes red carpet as well, as she appeared in a white gown with a thigh-high slit. The gown by Nicolas Jebran featured an OTT collar with lace flowers on the neck. The risque outfit was complimented by her muted makeup and a low bun with a few locks cascading her face. Gupta accessorised the look with a pair of danglers and a few statement rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta143)

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The senior actress looked stunning in a blood-red and burgundy Elie Saab gown with a plunging halter neckline. The outfit featured an asymmetrical sleeve detailing draped over one of her shoulders, reaching to the floor. The floor-length gown was flowy and breezy, giving enough room for her movements. She accessorised the two-toned outfit with red metallic earrings and a ring with burgundy stone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinn Zeta-Jones𓆩♤𓆪 (@quinnxxi_zj)

Naomi Campbell

The English model glazed in a shining outfit and we hope the others had their sunglasses on because she looked like a disco ball but in a good way. Naomi Campbell was wearing a silver floor-length gown with Chopard jewellery. She kept her makeup minimal so as not to take away the spotlight from her gorgeous plunging necklined outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Campbell (Fanpage) (@naomicampbell.fan)

Johnny Depp

All eyes were definitely on his comeback film Jean du Barry and reportedly, it received a seven-minute-long standing ovation at the screening. Johnny Depp impressed us with his fashion as well. He wore a black suit over a white shirt and paired it with platform patent leather Oxfords. Depp had his hair tied in a pony with multiple finger rings and earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @stazionecinema

Manushi Chhillar

The beauty queen was a delicious sight in a white body-hugging Fovari couture. The strapless gown looked like something straight out of a Disney fairytale, and the statement necklace and neon shoes added the much-needed splash of colour to the entire look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The above-mentioned celebrities were among the best-dressed stars and now it’s time to see who failed to understand the 2023’s Cannes Film Festival assignment and completely blew it in fashion.

Worst-Dressed Celebs:

Sara Ali Khan

Sara is undoubtedly a beautiful and talented actress but she fell behind in fashion at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. She wore a golden embroidered lehenga by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. She opted for Indian attire for the event, which is commendable, but the overall outfit looked quite bland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Brie Larson

She is definitely an amazing actress but her 2023 Cannes red carpet outfit screams gaudy, even if it is from Chanel. The actress wore a sheer gold and white checkered jumpsuit with a gold and silver beaded starburst pattern bodice and we couldn’t decide which was worse, the ugly bodice or cheap looking material of her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carollarzon (@carollarzon)

Pom Klementieff

The Marvel actress wore a shiny purple gown with a high slit and it is surely not one of the best dresses that graced the Cannes red carpet this year. The dress is undoubtedly one of the worst dresses that we have come across this year. The custom Atelier Versace gown in the metallic purple colour featuring gloves with a corset-styled bust looked sleazy and tasteless. Even her diamond choker did not look as impressive and failed to save the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by De Rolé – Oficial (@sitederole)

That was it for this year’s best and worst-dressed list. But we would like to add a name to special mention and that’s Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio. The model served major fashion goals and looked stunning in a sheer burgundy Elie Saab hooded gown featuring a sequin-embellished linear pattern crossing over along the waistline, continuing to the end of the train.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio)

Which look did you like the most from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival’s opening day? Let us know in the comments, and for more fashion-related content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Charlize Theron Once Claimed About ‘Aggressive’ Tom Hardy Charging Up To Her & Making Her Feel Unsafe After She Shouted “Fine The F*cking C*nt…” At Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News