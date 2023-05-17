BTS leader RM keeps making headlines every then and now and enjoys a massive fanbase. RM, aka Kim Namjoon, has been focusing on individual activities and becoming a solo artist, however, the journey isn’t easy for him at all. Recently, he revealed that he is trying to become a better person and shared that he lived a very close and narrow life until the middle of last year. Scroll below to read the details!

For the unversed, RM last year announced a break from group activities to focus on his solo projects. Since then, he has been travelling to several places and keeps treating his fans about his upcoming projects by posting on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Vogue Korea, BTS leader RM opened up about becoming a better person. He said, “I always want to become a better person. But just as the content of love is much more important than the word ‘I love you,’ I think you should first have a definition of ‘better person.’ It’s different for each person, right? As I said, I write down the keywords of my life, try to have a sense of balance, study things I don’t know, play hard with my friends, and take care of the people around me. It’s really hard to become a better person. Because you have to do it for the rest of your life. That’s why I think I feel elegant when I see someone who has lived with that kind of goal and heart for a long time.”

The artist also talked what he has been doing currently and what are his future plans he said, “These days, I bump into new people, become friends, and try to work. In terms of human relationships, I think I lived a narrow and closed life until the middle of last year. That kind of stimulation is difficult, unfamiliar, and sometimes heavy, but I can feel something changing inside me little by little. If I get this balance right, I can lead it to good change, right?”

The artist added that the best way to lead a peaceful life is to live in the present and said, “We regret, long for, desire, and dream about things that are gone or that may never materialize.”

For the unversed, BTS leader RM made his official solo debut last year with the release of his studio album Indigo. It also featured his collaborations with Erykah Badu and Anderson.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Taylor Swift & Matty Healy’s First Official Pics Together Breaks The Internet, Swifties React “She’s Like Jennifer Lopez, Always Having To Have A Man…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News