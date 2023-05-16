Apart from Jazz, Pop, Rock, Hip-hop and more, a new music genre, K-Pop, has reached massive heights in a few years, thanks to various South Korean bands, including BTS. The boy band is the most popular South Korean musical group with a massive fan base. So massive that a portal had to create a new award for the band.

BTS began its musical journey with its seven members under the agency HYBE Entertainment. The band’s members are RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V.

The band has broken various records, including being the first South Korean musical group to bag not one but five Grammy nominations. Moreover, the members have also topped various streaming charts such as Billboard, Oricon and more. BTS’ albums and solo tracks are also available on the popular streaming site MelOn, one of the country’s most used services. And, it is not surprising that the boy band is the top artist on it.

As MelOn has different tiers of certifications for its artists under ‘MelOn Hall,’ BTS broke a record in this category too. Considering the Butter singers’ growth, the streaming service awarded the band their ‘Diamond Certification’ after becoming the first artist to surpass 10 billion streams.

Recently, MelOn shared an update as BTS has surpassed 12.4 billion streams. The streaming service’s Twitter handle shared the band’s achievement along with the trophy that the seven members will soon receive. The tweet read, “Diamond Club 12.4 billion cumulative streams on Melon BTS’ Billions trophy has arrived!”

On the work front, BTS is currently on a hiatus as its members announced they would enlist for mandatory military service. So far, the band’s eldest member, Jin, and J-Hope have begun their training; the rest are expected to do so soon. Meanwhile, the band’s members are focusing on their individual careers and releasing some solo tracks.

Congratulations to BTS on their new achievement.

