The South Korean boy band broke their fans’ hearts when they announced their temporary hiatus for mandatory military enlistment last year. In December, the band’s eldest member, Jin turned 30 and began his training for the military. Following the K-Pop star, his bandmate J-Hope has announced he would be the next one to start the training but has not revealed any details about them. Now, Jin seemingly spilt beans on Hobi’s enlistment date.

The five-time Grammy-nominated band debuted in 2013 and since then is making their fan ARMY go gaga over their tracks. The band consists of seven members: RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, Jimin and V. As the members are currently on a break and eyeing to get back together in 2025, they are focusing on their individual careers.

Coming back to J-Hope’s enlistment, the band’s agency BigHit Entertainment announced the member would join the army in April on Weverse. The statement read, “J-Hope will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only.” The agency further asked fans to avoid visiting the site and crowding the place and keep supporting Hobi in their hearts.

Now, J-Hope recently took to his Weverse handle to lend his support to Jimin for his debut album, Face. In the post, the K-Pop star wrote, “Jimin, I’m so proud of you. I’m all tearing up. Great Job! Congratulations.” The post caught Jin’s attention who commented, “Hahaha D-1,” and left ARMY wondering if he was talking about J-Hope’s enlistment date.

Speculating the same, a Twitter user wrote, “he finally have someone to share abt what he had experience throughout these 4 months,” while another commented, “I’m clueless on when is J-Hope’s enlistment date, and then there’s Jin doing a countdown.”

One also wrote, “D-1 so tomorrow?! Nooooooooooooooooooooooo.”

“Wasn’t hobi’s day one supposed to be tomorrow… Dont tell me that he is gone and tomorrow hybe is gonna release all the lives and bangtan bomb,” penned a fourth user.

Earlier, reports of J-Hope joining the training on April 18 were making rounds. However, BTS’ agency revealed they could not confirm the same for the member’s privacy.

