Fashion at times could be pretty uncomfortable and tiring, especially for women with high heels and tight-fitting dresses. The actresses are aware of that and carry themselves with utmost poise and grace, including one of the most talented actresses of these days, Zendaya. She has been winning hearts for some years now and this throwback video of hers will make you love her more for being her glorious self. This video of her wearing comfy shorts under a beautiful dress is what the internet needs to shoo away the Monday blues!

The Euphoria star has been living the best days of her life. Her career graph has been looking really good and her personal life with her beau Tom Holland is also fuss-free. The internet love Tom and Zendaya as a couple.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The old video clip has been going viral on Instagram shared by one of Zendaya’s fan pages, called, zendayamood. The video clip has been shot in by the actress herself where she says “here’s fun tip… I wore basketball shots this entire evening.” As she raised her mid-length colourful dress to show off her grey-coloured basketball shorts to everyone. It goes way back to 2016.

The resurfaced clip of Euphoria star Zendaya is winning hearts all over again, as one of the netizens wrote, “it’s zendaya’s world and we are just all living in it.” Another user shared, “I thought that it’s only me thank god I’m not the only”, followed by, “You go girl be sexy and comfy at the same time. Love it!!!!”

Another fan’s comment read, “All hail zendaya!” While one of them wrote, “Why is Zendaya the perfect woman” followed by “She was ball ready,” “She is just the coolest”, “The way she bent down was hilarious”, and more. Check out her goofy video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zendaya Fanpage🌷 (@zendayamood)

And more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Keanu Reeves Nails Desi Look By Donning Kurta Pyjama At An Indian Award Show In An Old Video, Netizen Reacts “This Was When Keanu Took Hajmola Instead Of Red Or Blue Pill”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News