Zendaya and Tom Holland make one of the most adorable couples in Hollywood. The majority of the fans approve of this MJ and Spider-Man relationship in real life too. Now, the actress’ on-screen mom Nika King has given out her blessings to the couple and she is all praise for Tom. Nika plays Zen’s mother Leslie Bennett in the critically acclaimed show Euphoria. Scroll below to know what she has to say about our friendly neighbourhood hero!

Tom and the Dune star’s relationship became public in 2021 when they were spotted sharing a kiss in their car. A few days ago, she was even spotted wearing a ring with the actor’s initials, TH. Nika, a stand-up comic, reveals how their relationship helps each grow as a person.

Speaking to Page Six about Zendaya and Tom’s relationship, Nika King said, “I’ve met Tom. He’s come over to her house when they have dinners and stuff like that. He’s very sweet, very nice.” She continued, “And I don’t know what the extent of their relationship [is], but they always look happy, they always look like they’re enjoying themselves. And I’m just like, look, whenever I see love, I’m here for it.”

Nika King also mentioned how Zendaya has a ‘good core of people’ and how Tom Holland is a part of it. King believes that it helps the Euphoria star stay grounded despite her popularity and fame. She said, “She has a good core of people around her and I think that’s also important. She keeps her clique pretty small.” She added, “So she’s learned through probably the same — just like we all do — trial and error, or having different people come into your life just to say, ‘OK, this is the tribe and I trust this tribe.’”

Nika King further shared how Zendaya’s journey allowed her to reflect on her own journey in the industry.

