Euphoria starring Zendaya became an internet sensational series overnight. The hype and the excitement have been doubled for the audience after the abrupt ending of season 2. Reports were rife that season 3 will begin its shooting in the early half of February, but it seems that it got delayed. There can be a lot of reasons why it got delayed. Scroll below to know more about it.

Zendaya’s performance as Rue, a drug addict in the series has been highly appreciated and got critical acclamation. She even won multiple Emmys and a Golden Globe Award for it. Ever since the last episode of season 2 has been aired, fans have been waiting with bated breath.

Now, as reported by Vogue, Euphoria season 3 will take longer to air than expected as the shooting got delayed. No, Zendaya is not leaving the show. Don’t worry. One of the stars of the series, Maude Apatow, revealed she had to feature in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and explained the delay of the shooting. Now, it seems it will begin in the latter half of 2023, when it was supposed to begin this month.

However, there can be other reasons responsible for the delay as well. And one of the major reasons can be Zendaya’s other project commitments. As per reports, Euphoria season 3 couldn’t begin shooting last year as she had to film Dune Part 2. And post that, she had commitments for her upcoming movie Challengers, which has gone into post-production. On the other hand, other actors like Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi also got a boost in their careers, which affected the producers of Euphoria to bring everyone together under one roof.

Also, the Euphoria makers have quite a pressure to fulfil the audience’s demands and expectations. It seems Euphoria season 3 will finish shooting and get its premiering date by the end of 2024. What are your thoughts about it? Are you excited to watch Zendaya as Rue again? Let us know!

