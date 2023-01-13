While the world is still trying to get over Henry Cavill’s exit as the Superman from the DCU, a new rumor suggests Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is in the running to take on the cape of Kal-El. With the announcement of Henry Cavill leaving the DCU, James Gunn also clarified that it is still of great importance to have the character included within the DCEU.

As there has been no announcement about a new Superman project, James Gunn also says that he is working on rebooting the Superman movies. We wonder how that role will turn out to be!

The 25-year-old Australian actor, Jacob Elordi got more limelight after the portrayal of an enthralling, toxic antihero on Euphoria. Jacob Elordi emerged arguably as an antagonist of the show for his truly villainous actions. The success of HBO’s Euphoria series made him a heartthrob amongst the audiences. However, the rumor of him playing Superman sounds exciting but we never know how fans would react to it. Read on out more about it.

According to Deuxmoi, Warner Bros executives are looking for an Australian actor. The same outlet also says that “An Australian actor who was in a Netflix trilogy and is currently in an HBO teen series (probably Jacob Elordi) is being sought for the role of Superman. The film’s release date is summer 2025.”

With Peter Safran and James Gunn taking on the role of CEOs, their new plan for upcoming projects is still under wraps. James Gunn has been single-handedly teasing many new characters joining the DCU.

While we certainly don’t know whether Jacob Elordi will take on the cape of Kal-El, we definitely want to see who will be the new actor replacing Henry Cavill and play Superman.

