On Thursday, Shakira’s first collab music with the Argentine rapper Bizarrap came out, which has been allegedly a dig at the singer’s former partner Gerard Pique. A few days back, the Columbian singer was completely shattered after finding out that her ex was cheating on her while still in the relationship.

The Waka Waka singer collaborated with Bizarrap for the BZRP Music Session #53, and within 17 hours of the song’s release, it was already listened to about 34 million times and has been tweeted over 2 million times.

A fan account on Twitter shared the information that the song was trending on Twitter; the user shared it with the caption, “With over 2 MILLION tweets, Shakira remains the #1 worldwide trend on Twitter after the release of “Shakira || BZRP Music Sessions #53.” That’s not all; Shakira herself retweeted it with a ‘mindblown’ emoji and a teary-eyed emoji. However, she has not openly come out with the fact that it really was a jibe at her ex or not, but with the lyrics like, “Sorry, I already caught another plane. I’m not coming back here; I don’t want another disappointment. You go around saying you’re a champion. When I needed you, you gave your worst version,” it’s not that hard to guess who it’s aimed at!

Bizarrap also took to the story section of his Instagram account to share the news that it had crossed 50 million views within 24 hours.

If the lyrics of Shakira’s song were not enough, according to a report by Hola, Gerard Pique’s mother, Montserrat Bernabeu, has also liked a tweet by Bizarrap in which he announced the song.

Gerard Pique, who is a former Spanish football player, met Shakira during the filming of the FIFA song in 2010, and the two have been in a relationship since then. They also have two children, and in 2022, the couple decided to part ways. But a few days back, in an unearthed zoom video footage, people spotted Clara Chia, his girlfriend, at the couple’s house. The footage dates back to 2021, when the couple were still together. The alleged scandal left the singer completely devasted.

