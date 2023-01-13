While the world is witnessing one tent pole film after another but nothing can be compared to the buzz that is around the beginning of the end of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X. The fandom of the franchise sits in its realm and is always curious and excited about the future no matter what. Now they wait with their bated breaths to witness the tenth instalment of the movie that will end on the eleventh. Vin Diesel most recently stirred the anticipation even more hinting that we are approximately 2 months away from the trailer release date and looks like the internet has decoded it.

For the unversed, Vin has been invested in making Fast X one of the most unique experiences for over a year now. The actor who plays the leading man Dominique Toretto in the film has done all he can to make it the marvellous spectacle he aspires. Even if it meant offering an olive branch to his former co-star Dwayne Johnson and trying to end their feud that started on the same franchise, he did it all.

The actor recently took to his Instagram page and announced that the movie is on the verge of completion and that we are just two months away from the launch of the first trailer of Fast X. The news took fans by storm who couldn’t wait for the same. But as per reports, the internet might have decoded when the trailer dropped. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Collider report, it is now allegedly clear when the trailer of Fast X drops. The trailer is set to release on February 10, 2023, which is just a couple of days before the Super Bowl. The team used the same strategy when they released the Fast & Furious 9 trailer just before the Super Bowl. Now how much of this is substantial only the makers can confirm or just drop the trailer on the claimed day.

Meanwhile, Fast X is turning out to be a reunion project since Vin Diesel is trying to bring in all the alumnus as the reports also claim he is bringing even Gal Gadot. If that wasn’t enough he is also trying to replace Dwayne Johnson with Jason Momoa to play Hobbs. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

