Pop icon Miley Cyrus is known for her eccentric self, and she has always been vocal about her s*xuality and has never shied away from it. For someone like her, one would expect her to have some wild and crazy s*xual experiences, but instead, she once revealed that her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth was the first man she ever slept with.

But that doesn’t mean she didn’t have a crazy story for her first time! Prior to Liam, she had her due of a raunchy time but not with some guy, instead with girls. To know more, keep reading!

Once in an interview with Alexandra Cooper in her podcast Call Her Daddy, Miley Cyrus spoke about her private life and confessed lying to Liam as she said, “I lied and said he wasn’t the first, so I didn’t seem like a loser.” Before saying that, she mentioned that she didn’t go all the way with a guy until she was sixteen, but then she ended up marrying the guy [Liam Hemsworth].

However, Miley Cyrus further said that she indeed had s*xual experiences with girls years before that. Recall the time she said, “When I was 11 or 12 my friends were starting to tell me what they were doing with guys, and I didn’t really understand it. So I got most of my girlfriends to hook up with me.”

She further added, “I was attracted to girls way before I was attracted to guys. When I was like 11 years old, I thought Minnie was super fu*king hot.”

Miley Cyrus first met with Hemsworth on the sets of the film The Last Song in 2008, and after dating each other for a decade, the couple got married in 2018, but unfortunately, they called quits just after a few months in August 2019 as they divorced each other. Her recent single ‘Flowers’ is supposedly dedicated to her ex-husband.

