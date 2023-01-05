The kind of fame that Billie Eilish has achieved at such a young age is phenomenal and incredible. She’s the youngest artist to produce music for a James Bond film and at 21, the singer is only breaking records and creating new ones. Now, in a recent interview, Eilish has opened up on her struggles with ‘body image issues’ and how it has gaslighted her for years before she finally accepted and embraced it. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Billie is hugely popular on social media with over 107 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active there and often put out pictures from her massive concerts and her pet dogs.

Now in a recent interview with Vogue, Billie Eilish broke her silence on struggling with body image issues and said, “Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid s***, a lot of it came from my anger toward my body, and how mad I was at how much pain it’s caused me, and how much I’ve lost because of things that happened to it.”

At the age of 13, Billie Eilish sustained a hip injury after she had multiple injuries in the lower body and was diagnosed with hypermobility later. It took her years to come to terms with her injuries and she finally started embracing her body while developing a new relationship with it.

The Bad Guy singer said, “I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years. I had to go through a process of being like, my body is actually me. And it’s not out to get me.”

Now for those of you who don’t know, ‘Gaslighting’ is the word of the year according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

What are your thoughts on Billie Eilish opening up on dealing with body image issues? Tell us in the space below.

