Billie Eilish broke her silence about her romance with Jesse Rutherford. Back in October, the two musicians hit the headlines after being spotted together. Both were snapped holding hands, which was enough for fans to speculate that a romance is brewing between the two. However, many also pointed out the huge age gap between the two.

While Billie is 20 years old, the Neighbourhood member is 31 years old. The rumours of the two dating were seemingly confirmed after they were seen sharing a kiss in public. Later, the Happier Than Ever singer and the rockstar made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Now, Billie Eilish has opened up about her new beau Jesse Rutherford and is bragging about how she “pulled” him. While speaking with Vanity Fair, the seven-time Grammy winner admitted she does have a boyfriend and she’s “really happy” with the relationship. “Yeah, I do. And it’s really cool, and I’m really excited, and I’m really happy about it,” Eilish said.

“I managed to get my way to a point in my life, my life to a point, where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f*cking f*cker alive but pulled his *ss,” Billie Eilish said. “Are you kidding me? Can we just have a round of applause for me?” she said and added, “Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his *ss. All of me. I did that shit. I locked that motherfucker down.”

Previously, a source close to the bad guy singer addressed the 11 years age gap between the two to HollywoodLife. The insider claimed that they “really don’t care at all.” They added that Billie and Jesse have known each other for years even though they just started to date.

So, the singer feels comfortable around Rutherford, the source said. It is also said that Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas also approves of her relationship with Jesse Rutherford.

