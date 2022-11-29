Did you know Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had romantic scenes between Letitia Wright’s Shuri and Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, but it was deleted? The latest entry in the MCU has been creating havoc at the box office since its release. The Ryan Coogler directorial took an outstanding start and had the 2nd highest opener of 2022 domestically (North America).

Currently, the film is in its third week and is still topping the charts. Its overall collection now stands at $676 million. This includes $367 million domestically and another $308 million overseas. The movie has managed to make this without being released in China.

Coming back to the point, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had a romance plot between Shuri and Namor, but it never made it to the final cut. As per the editor of the film, Michael P. Shawver, who spoke with Newsweek, the romance story was discussed in the early cut of the Marvel flick.

“I think what’s really interesting is there were takes where there was some connection there… and at one point in an early cut we discussed like, ‘Hey, do we leave it there? Do we just put it out there? Let’s just add some complexity to the relationship,'” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s editor said. Shawver added how keeping the romantic scenes would make it important to differentiate between Shuri flirting and being a leader.

“But then you’ve got to watch out for portraying, for example, Shuri flirting to get what she wants as opposed to being a diplomatic leader and becoming the leader that she needs to be, that she’ll get to at the end,” the editor said.

Instead of making things romantic between Shuri and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees them create a friendship and alliance over the shared trauma. What are your thoughts on it?

