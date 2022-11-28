For a while, there has been an ad campaign made by Balenciaga that has been receiving quite a backlash for featuring a child holding a teddy bear dressed in BDSM-style harnesses. This ad campaign was for the spring 2023 collection which debuted at the Paris fashion show. As soon as the ad campaign was released, internet users slammed the luxury brand for every reason possible. Now, the Hollywood star Kim Kardashian finally opened up about the Balenciaga controversy and shared that she would re-evaluate her relationship with the brand.

Kim has a long history that runs with the Balenciaga brand. Recently, she had even walked for the brand in Paris couture fashion show in July and posed for its winter 2022 campaign.

As per a report in Page Six, a few days of Balenciaga’s controversial ad campaign made a noise on social media platforms, Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 27, 2022

Soon after the debacle, Balenciaga pulled down the ad campaign and issued a printed copy of a US Supreme Court decision on child p*rn laws and apologised for the same. In the following tweet, Kim further mentioned, “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

And concluded by mentioning that Kim Kardashian would be reconsidering her relationship with the fashion luxury brand, Balenciaga. She tweeted, “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Amidst all of these, Balenciaga has also filed a $25 million lawsuit against the production company and set designer for the ill portrayal of the children in the ad campaign in an apparent order to shift the blame.

What are your thoughts about it?

