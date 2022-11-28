Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial and its verdict is still making headlines as the duo continue their respective careers in the entertainment industry. While numerous celebrities voiced their opinions on the verdict and picked their sides with whoever they were supporting, Harry Potter fame Helena Bonham Carter recently lent her support to his co-star Johnny Depp.

Helena Bonham Carter played the pivotal role of Bellatrix Lestrange in the iconic Harry Potter movie series and garnered immense appreciation from the audience. She has also proved her acting mettle in many of her other movies including A Room with a View, Six Minutes with Ludwig, A Hazard of Hearts, Where Angels Fear to Tread, Twelfth Night: Or What You Will, The Theory of Flight, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Terminator Salvation, The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet, etc.

Meanwhile, during a recent chat with The Sunday Times, as reported by Hindustan Times, Helena Bonham Carter discussed the cancel culture and shed light on whether Johnny Depp could have a chance to revive his career in Hollywood after the actor was accused of domestic violence during the trial. “Oh, I think he’s completely vindicated. I think he’s fine now. Totally fine,” she said.

Furthermore, Helena Bonham Carter mentioned that it was not suitable to ban a genius like him for his s*xual practices because there would be millions of people who would be doing the same. She even ridiculed the idea of a lack of understanding of people and asserted how much she hates the cancel culture.

“Do you ban a genius for their s*xual practices? There would be millions of people who if you looked closely enough at their personal life you would disqualify them. You can’t ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch-hunt and a lack of understanding,” she said.

