The Marvel Cinematic Universe now enters phase 5 of its illustrious run and looks like there is no time to calm down. While there are numerous new faces now headlining their solo projects only to meet at one point when the Avengers assemble in the last two movies of phase 6, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. Amid all of this is the oldest Avenger Thor trying to find his place in this new and revamped MCU. While the excitement as to how the character evolves is much higher, Chris Hemsworth might have hinted at his death already.

Yes, you read that. Thor: Love And Thunder confirmed that Chris’ God Of Thunder will return to the MCU but there was no confirmation as to when. Over the past few months speculations have been at the rise about him being a part of multiple projects, but no one from the bosses can deny that he will be a part of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But then Hemsworth has also hinted his doom.

As per the new reports, Chris Hemsworth recently made some comments about Thor’s comeback to the MCU and specifically how he wants him to. Amid all this, he even decided to talk about the end of the character and now reports claim this might be the hint that he does in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Read on to know more about the same.

As per a Screenrant report, when asked whether the next Thor outing will be the last time we see him as God Of Thunder, Chris Hemsworth had a very cryptic answer. He said, “we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.”

Now, the most prominent option for his next appearance is Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Which means that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will die at the hands of Kang The Conqueror? Well, that also marks a full circle after Thanos killed Loki in the opening of Avengers: Infinity War. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more

