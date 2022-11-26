What is up with Spider-Man 4? If you are wondering that, then we have some good news. Apparently, the Tom Holland starrer is shifting into “advanced” pre-production. After the release of 2021’s No Way Home, Marvel fans have demanded a fourth movie with Tom’s iteration of the Wall-Crawler.

Not just that, but fans also want to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield again as superheroes, either in their own standalone flicks or collaborating once again. While nothing has been confirmed yet, many sources reveal the studio is going ahead with the fourth instalment with Holland.

Now, a report from Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez has come in that states Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man 4’s pre-production recently ramped up. The source also alleged that there are still some behind-the-scenes issues being straightened out by Marvel Studios and Sony. Perez said that the alleged 4th part “could be imminent,” if the studios are ready for the upcoming Comic-Con to announce it.

“From what I understand, certain things are still being worked out BTS. Hopefully, they pan out since we just learned Spider-Man 4 has now shifted into a more advanced level of Pre-Production. An announcement could be imminent, but we’ll see if Sony comes through for #CCXP,” the source said.

Meanwhile, another rumour that has been circulated all over social media is that Tom Holland has signed a new deal with Marvel for his character. The alleged deal included the 4th part and five other movies.

This includes a new trilogy and Daredevil: Born Again, The Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars. Fans are excited for Spider-Man 4 and as well for the other parts if they are happening. From their reaction, a collaboration with Daredevil is what they want the most. Only time will tell what the future lies for Tom Holland’s Spidey.

