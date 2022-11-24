Tom Holland and Zendaya are allegedly planning to settle down. The IT couple of Hollywood has been together for over a year, and their relationship is just getting more serious each day. Both met in 2016 when they were cast as Spider-Man and MJ in the MCU.

Since then, there were rumours of a romance brewing between the two, but they didn’t start to date until 2021. A photo of Daya and Tom kissing in a car went viral that confirmed the news of the two dating. Both made their relationship on Instagram official and keep serving fans major goals through their posts for each other.

Coming back to the point, a new source has claimed that things are getting more serious between Tom Holland and Zendaya. As per Us Weekly, an insider has said that the duo seems “serious and permanent.” “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together,” the insider added.

Previously, Tom Holland has spoken about wanting to get married and have children. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor confessed that he was happy in love and would like to commit to his family in the future. Moreover, he and Zendaya have also been spotted house hunting.

Could it be possible that the Uncharted actor and Dune actress actually settle down? Only time will tell that. Both have worked together on three Spidey films. The latest entry was No Way Home, which became a box office hit. Now, rumours are rife that they will return for Spider-Man 4.

Meanwhile, when it comes to their individual work, Tom Holland is also working on the series ‘The Crowded Room’ and a biopic on Fres Astaire. As for Zendaya, the actress is busy with Dune 2 and Challengers.

