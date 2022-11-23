James Cameron directed Avatar: The Way of the Water is gearing up for its release in the holiday season, which is just around the corner. Things are already looking bright for the film since, after a long time, the movie has been approved by the mainland for release. Recently, foreign films have been struggling to get a release in China. The latest is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was denied a release in China because of its LGBTQIA+ part. Things are looking bright for Avatar, though. Avatar 2 will get a same-day release in China. The studio has officially announced it on its Weibo account.

The Chinese theatres have had strict Covid-19 rules since the onset of the pandemic. Many shows were suspended across the country due to the rise in Covid cases, so cinema suffered losses there. As per a report in Aljazeera, Avatar is among the few movies that passed all the criteria for its release. Maybe, because the first Avatar film was a roaring success all around the globe, the country is keen on releasing its sequel. The first Avatar movie swept away several awards and people with its unique storyline and spectacular visual effects. It even surpassed Cameron’s other film, Titanic, which also held several records to its name.

The latest film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, is among those films, along with Where The Crawdads Sing, released in China this year. Advance booking for Avatar has already started in India as the makers dropped its final trailer. James Cameron’s Avatar was released in 2009, and after thirteen years, the sequel is ready to mesmerize the audience yet again. The trailer has given the fans and cinema-goers that it might even be a bigger visual treat than the first film.

Cameron and the 20th Century Studio have already made a deal to release three more sequels of Avatar, excluding the upcoming one. Avatar: The Way Of Water will release on 16th December 2022. The third sequel will be released in December 2024, the fourth in December 2026 and the fifth in December 2028.

